Outside Edge | Maine snowmobiling season begins

Despite the warmer weather, several places across the state are open for riding.

MAINE, USA — Though old man winter is favoring the west, the show must go on. The first Outside Edge of the new year focuses on snowmobiling, and there are some places open for riding in Maine.

Alan Swett, president of the Maine Snowmobile Association explains:

"Rangeley, Eustis, you can ride up there as of a few days ago because they groomed and it’s looked pretty good. Jackman is not bad, they still tell me trails are closed, they’re waiting for a good 6 to 8” [of snow]. Millinocket area, the same thing.”

There’s also numerous options in Aroostook County. While there were a lot of blowdowns and damage from the pre-Christmas storm, Greenville was especially hard hit with over 100 trees down on the trails.

Most of the larger clubs have those trees cleaned up, but smaller clubs may still need help. Aside from trees on the trails, Swett said there's another hazard with early-season riding.

“I still would not go on any lakes and ponds," Swett said. "We had a tragedy down here in central Maine. A guy was on a four-wheeler and went through the ice on North Pond. North Pond in Smithville is usually one of the quickest ones to freeze, but it just hasn’t been cold.”

January is International Snowmobile Safety Month, a joint effort between U.S. and Canadian snowmobile clubs. Online tutorials are highlighted, the MSA visits middle and high schools across the state, and safety checks are offered to help eliminate accidents and fatalities this season.

“Last year, 88,000 sleds registered, a [there was a] whole pile of accidents and four fatalities," Swett said. "Four is too many for me and everybody else. They say, 'You registered 88,000 sleds and that’s a record, and only four people died.' Well you can look it that way, I look at it, they missed Christmas this year."

With safety protocols in place and some slightly better weather on the way, Swett expects this to be another busy season for Maine as many travel north to find the snow.

“Not just one area is a destination point. Every place in Maine has their own little quirks, [that make] snowmobiling in Maine a destination for people across the country."