OUTSIDE EDGE | Shawnee Peak is prepped and ready to go

A good amount of snow helped get skiers out to Shawnee Peak, Lost Valley, and King Pine in NH

MAINE, USA — On The Outside Edge, the weekend of Dec.19, our last few ski areas opened up for the season, and Mother Nature gave a little bit of some help, too! Areas farther south received more snow, with the Lakes Region in New Hampshire taking home the jackpot of snow amounts.

Shawnee Peak

Shawnee Peak opens for pass holders on December 18 and they’re ready to go.

“People are super psyched to get out and enjoy the weather, and we’re blessed there’s this snow again and we’re excited to see our friends again,” Rachael Wilkinson, the Director of Skier Experience at Shawnee Peak, said.

They’ve prepped the west side of the mountain for opening day, but say they should have access to the top very soon, especially after the 9”+ of fresh snow from the storm on Thursday. Day tickets will be available for non-pass holders on December 19. Weekly events like Monday Night Madness will continue through the season. There will be a Monday Night Madness on 12/21, and then night skiing won’t be available again until after Christmas. Shawnee Peak is closed for Christmas Day.

King Pine in Madison, NH also opens for the season Friday, December 18, picking up 11” of snow in the storm just in time for opening. As with most resorts, lodge capacity is limited and bags will not be allowed to stay in the lodge. However, Thomas Prindle, Director of Marketing for King Pine explains their unique setup may be handy for those who do want a home base in the lodge during ski days or weekends.

“The slope-side lodging that we offer through Purity Spring Resort, literally staying in our base lodge is a unique way to be enjoying king pine this year. It’s going to afford that person the opportunity to come in and take a break from skiing, come inside and enjoy that, so that’s an advantage.”

The tubing park is expected to open on December 26, and cross country skiing along with the ice rink will open as mother nature allows.

Lost Valley and Sunday River

Lost Valley opened on December 19 for the season as well.

With ideal snowmaking temperatures and a small amount of natural snow, Sunday River is dropping the ropes on new peaks this weekend. Get ready to take some turns on Aurora and Jordan with at least one trail on each mountain ready to go.