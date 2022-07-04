OUTSIDE EDGE | Preparing for the final ski days of the season

Abby Borron, communications director at Sunday River, said their mountain operations crew excels at recreating the surface.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWRY, Maine — Downhill ski areas will be ready and waiting for visitors this weekend, despite some uncooperative weather late in the week.

Abby Borron, communications director at Sunday River, said their mountain operations crew excels at recreating the surface.

"We are really great at recovering from rainstorms," Borron explained. "So we're having our grooming team out there to lay down some stripes and make it easier for people to ski on."

Sunday River is expecting to have over 50 trails available for this weekend, in addition to pond skimming and live music at South Ridge.

"Pond skimming is a classic. I'm really looking forward to it, just to watch — to see people make it or fall on their face, that's great. And also, this weekend is the last of our spring apres concerts," Borron explains.

Operations are expected to continue through April 24, and the final day of skiing will be free of charge on Barker Mountain.

"It'll be great skiing still," Borron said. "The sun will be out. Expect lots of Hawaiian t-shirts, that sort of thing on the last day. That should be a lot of fun."