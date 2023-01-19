Outside Edge | Northern Maine seeing 'phenomenal' snowmobiling conditions

Snow depths up into The County range from 15 to 25 inches as of Thursday morning, before the incoming storms.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — It's been a slow start to snowmaking season, but with the current forecast, trails are likely to get busier by the day.

Even while many of us have been seeing rain, Maine Snowmobile Association President Alan Swett said snow has blanketed northern areas creating a west-to-east corridor from the Granite State into The County.

“You can draw a line, take it from Bosebuck to Oquossuc, over into Piston Farms, Millinocket, Medway, right up into Caribou—Caribou north seems to hit the jackpot,” Swett said. Madawaska picked up about two feet in the last week.

Snow depths up into The County range from 15 to 25 inches as of Thursday morning, before the incoming storms.

“Up into The County some of the riding is phenomenal right now, mid-season conditions, actually," Swett explained. "But it’s just, we don’t have the cold weather still, so you have to be careful of the flooded brooks into the trail, downed trees still, but the clubs are really working their tails off getting everything up to snuff.”

Riders still need to use caution on lakes and ponds, as many still don't have enough ice to withstand the weight of snowmobiles. With a little more snow now on the ground, events this weekend are in full swing.

“Rangeley Snowdeo starts off on Thursday night, I believe, and ends on Saturday — they have a lot of stuff going on there for family and riders. Millinocket has a 50th anniversary at their clubhouse there, the northern timber cruisers. Portage they just finished their new groomer barn so they’ll be showing that off this weekend with hot dogs and hot chocolate.”

The storm bringing snow on Friday should finally bring snow to areas that haven't had trails open for some time. Be sure to check with local clubs before venturing out on trails.