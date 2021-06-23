OUTSIDE EDGE | Mountain biking at Mount Abram

Meteorologist Mallory Brooke and her family go mountain biking at Mount Abram

MAINE, USA — The Outside Edge has made it out of the Granite State and headed into western Maine this week, where the Route 26 corridor offers countless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors from the lakes to the mountains. The adventures can be both tame, and on the edge.

Meteorologist Mallory Brooke took her family on the adventure this week to Mount Abram to tackle some mountain biking. The bike park is situated on the west side of the mountain with six trails from novice to expert. All new to mountain biking, they took advantage of the learn to mountain bike package.

Mount Abram General Manager Greg Luetje said these are popular with youth and families.

“It gets you your bike rental, your helmet, coach, and your ticket for a two-hour session so you get comfortable on your bike," Luetje explained. "There are some things that you just need to know, how to roll over things, how to use berms to turn, our coaches get you up to a level where you feel like you can get turned loose and do some of your own stuff.”

Utilizing a coach is crucial for first-timers, as you're able to practice on smaller versions of the obstacles you'll see on the mountain. Mount Abram has lift-served mountain bike access which provides a little break in between runs. The summer bike park is geared towards families, providing an outdoor experience that everyone can partake in.

Chris Miller and his family adopted mountain biking as a family activity last summer.

“It’s just a great family sport that we can do all do together and be outside, we love to ski as well so it’s awesome that this is available," Miller said.

During the restrictions of COVID-19, Miller's children found themselves with fewer options available to them.

“Last summer during COVID, I was kind of bored, and it was fun to jump on my bike and stuff so I was like, 'I should try it,'” Miller's son, Grady, said, who will also be taking advantage of the youth summer camps.

Camps and clinics are available all summer long, both half-day and full-day options beginning July 1 through the end of August.