OUTSIDE EDGE | New Hampshire ski area plans to finish season strong

MADISON, New Hampshire — We're truly straddling the seasons this week, with rounds of snow and warm sunshine.

Small snowfalls have been keeping conditions prime for downhill skiing, especially at King Pine Ski Area.

“Spring is here, and we’re 100 percent open," Thomas Prindle, King Pine's marketing director, said. "Still, all trails [are] open and [we're] grooming those nightly, keeping the conditions prime. So, there’s a lot of great skiing and snowboarding to be had here, and we have our snow tubing operations as well [on] Friday evenings and on the weekends.”

This Saturday is a very special event: the eighth annual Cynthia’s Challenge, which raises money to ease financial burdens for children with special medical needs and their families. It's truly a community effort.

“It’s a little different even than what it used to be. It’s no longer a 24-hour event," Prindle explained. "It’s a little bit more of a welcoming event that a lot of people can participate in, a lot of fun all day, some great food supplied by Yankee Smokehouse, and benefiting a local child, Cori. [We're] looking to raise money to assist him and his family.”

You can join the event by purchasing a ticket that day or donating online.

King Pine will remain open daily through March 27, culminating with a fun annual event.

“We’re super excited to have back our cardboard box derby. This is a great event, and people really go all out to build their cardboard boxes,” Prindle said.

While lift service stops the last weekend of March, the Granite Back Country Alliance will host their Wild Corn Shindig for uphillers and alpine touring enthusiasts the first weekend of April.