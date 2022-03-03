Outside Edge: February's warmth and rain impacted some trails, others revitalized

Glades and natural terrain are back in the picture.

MAINE, USA — March may have come in like a lamb, but sneaky small snowfalls are revitalizing our trails from cross country to downhill. All are reporting packed powder conditions.

Glades and natural terrain are back in the picture, and we'll be in prime shape heading into the weekend after the combined snowfalls dropped 6-10" across the state.

February's warmth and rain did a number on trail availability on the snowmobile trails, but there's still some great riding out there.

"Pack up your sleds and head north," Maine Snowmobile Association President Mike Grass said. "Check out the northern Maine trail conditions report. There's good riding basically from Millinocket, Sherman, north, and over through the western Maine mountains, Eustis, Rangeley, Jackman."

The County is in great shape following the recent snowfalls, and they're grooming continually.

However, central Maine took a hit over the last couple of weeks, and Grass advised some enhanced caution.

"Just be safe out there," Grass said. "The warm weather did change conditions, especially here in central Maine. If you're trying to get from central Maine to northern Maine and riding, some things are showing that normally wouldn't be due to the lack of snow here."