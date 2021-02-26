OUTSIDE EDGE | Maine man creates website for snowmobilers to navigate trails

Jake Warn launched SledTRX which digitizes Maine snowmobile trails

MAINE, USA — On this week’s Outside Edge, we’re taking a break from our adventures and chatting with Jake Warn, a long-time snowmobiler and junior at Thomas College, majoring in small business and entrepreneurship.

He wanted to take his love of business and snowmobiling to create a website that would take the guesswork out of planning snowmobile trips by digitizing the trails across the state of Maine.

Warn explained he had some help in the process, “The Harold Alfond Center set me up this group of developers in Waterville called Tortoise Labs and they’ve helped me. I’ve put the map together. I drew the map but they put the website together and got me in contact with some great people to build my logo.”

This was all while he was also learning the ropes of business in the real world.

“They typically take tech ideas, and try and expand then, and learn, have you learn about the business aspect of it.”

Taking advantage of snowmobiling with friends and family since he was a toddler, Warn said as he grew older and began planning trips, he quickly realized it was a little outdated; both the process and even trails.

“The trails change each year and most of them are on paper, so it made it very hard to plan your trip ahead of time and know where you’re going accurately. So that’s what made me want to start to put this map together,” Warn said.

He also said it came from a point of safety for both the state and riders.

There is no fee for snowmobile clubs to join the website, as Warn realized the tight budget they already stick to. There’s been plenty of positive feedback.

“We provide an opportunity to get exposure to riders because they’re constantly looking for more member and volunteer help, and we think this is a great platform for points of interest, seasonal business.”

Warn said that’s where the profitability of the website comes into play – with selling advertisement space for points of interest along snowmobile routes. That includes gas stations, lodging, restaurants, general stores, and more.

His ultimate goal is to bring this to the greater New England region.

“We’re looking to progress this an app, so riders have a more interactive experience, but we’d also like to expand this into some states, New Hampshire, Vermont, possibly Upstate New York, where they have a very similar snowmobile industry.”

For now, you can utilize Warn’s site to plan your next snowmobile trip in the state of Maine.