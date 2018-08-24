BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman and two-time Stanley Cup winner Brian Dumoulin is hosting a "Skate with Brian Dumoulin" fundraiser, with proceeds going to save West Brook Skating Rink in Biddeford.

The rink is an outdoor facility located on Pool Road. It is in need of major repairs to keep it in operation.

Dumoulin will be at the Biddeford Ice Arena on Saturday, August 25 at 5 p.m. to skate with fans. He will be joined on the ice by Maine Mariners forward Trevor Fleurent, who is also from Biddeford.

Tickets to the event can be purchased BY CLICKING HERE.

