SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Six Maine seniors that play as offensive and defensive linemen have been named finalists for the Gaziano Lineman Awards.

The 2018 Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Offensive and Defensive Lineman Award is the largest high school scholarship of its kind in the U.S.

The student-athletes were chosen for their accomplishments both on the field and off, in academics and their communities.

Chase Lamantogne of Kennebunk High School: Lamontagne, a captain on the football team, has a 95 GPA, earning him Campbell Conference All-Academic Team honors in 2018. In addition to being a three-sport athlete, he is a member of the National Honor Society. In 2018, he was named the winner of the Wendy's High School Heisman at Kennebunk High School. His community involvement includes extensive work with Special Olympics of Maine for the past five years.

Aiden McGlone, Bonny Eagle High School: McGlone has achieved high honors since 2015 and is ranked 3rd in his class. He was inducted into the National Honor Society, has won numerous academic awards and was named to the NEWS CENTER Maine's Varsity Club, SMAA All Conference Team and SMAA All Academic Team his senior year. In addition to football, he is also a member of Bonny Eagle's lacrosse team and unified basketball team. He mentors several students, helping them to fit in socially at the high school. He is active in the community with involvement in the Special Olympics of Maine, youth coaching, the Buxton Food Pantry and Savage Family Turkey Trot.

RELATED: Varsity Club: Aidan McGlone / Bonny Eagle High School

Zachary Reed, Scarborough High School: As captain of the football team and three-year starter as left guard, Reed was named to the SMAA All-Academic team in his senior season, was named to the SMAA First Team at offensive line and received the Scarborough High School Coach's Award. He was also the recipient of the Gerry Raymond Award as the best lineman in the SMAA. He has been a member of the Red Storm weightlifting club, band and Fire Explorers program. He has volunteered in the community for several organizations, including Project Grace, the Team Kyle 5K, Habitat for Humanity and the Coastal Community Church.

Cole Melanson, Leavitt Area High School: Melanson has been on the honor roll at Leavitt Area High School since his freshman year. He has taken AP classes in engineering, physics, and calculus. On the field in 2018, he registered 55 tackles and three sacks, was named to the Campbell Conference All-Conference team and was a Player of the Year finalist. He was also voted as the team MVP and lineman of the year. He is a three-sport athlete, including the sport of weightlifting where he set the deadlift and bench press state records. He has volunteered more than 100 hours in the community during the past four years, including work with the Dempsey Challenge.

Nicholas Mills, Cony High School: Mills has a 4.0 GPA, is ranked fifth in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society. In additional to his work in the classroom, he is a member of the Cony Rams wrestling, lacrosse, math and football teams. In 2018, on the field, he led the Pine Tree Conference with 65 tackles, including 10 sacks, and was named first team All-Conference as defensive end and offensive tackle. He has spent significant time volunteering in the community at the Cohen Center, Penny Memorial United Baptist Church, the Travis Mills Foundation and as a wrestling coach.

Thomas Palmer, Thornton Academy: Palmer has been on the honor roll since his freshman year at Thornton Academy. He is among the top 25 percent of students in his class and was a member of the 2018 SMAA All-Academic Team. As a member of the state championship team for the Trojans, he was also named to the SMAA First Team as a defensive tackle. In addition to football, Palmer is a member of the Trojans indoor and outdoor track teams. Palmer is involved at Thornton Academy in several extracurricular activities, including Model U.N. and the Ambassadors Club. In the community, he participates in numerous volunteering activities with Mary's Walk for cancer research and coaches youth sports with the Saco Little League and Saco Junior Trojan Football program and is alter server at Most Holy Trinity Church.

One offensive and one defensive lineman will each receive $5,000 and a first place trophy, and four runners-up and will receive $1,000.

The award winners will be announced at a luncheon ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.