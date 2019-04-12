HOUSTON — If Simone Biles ever gets tired of dominating the gymnastics world, she may have a future as an Olympics diver!

Biles, who lives in Spring, has been posting photos and videos from her Belize vacation, including a dive off a platform that is as jaw-dropping as her floor routines.

Here's the platform jump that has been viewed close to two million times in two days.

For the 22-year-old Biles, it was just another amazing display of the flexibility and body control that earned her 25 gymnastics world titles. During the World Series, Biles threw out the first pitch, with a little twisting and turning.

RELATED: Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too

RELATED: Simone Biles named female athlete of the year

RELATED: Simone Biles cheers on fellow Houston gymnasts headed to UCLA, Auburn

RELATED: Biles sets record for most medals at gymnastics worlds

RELATED: Simone Biles wins 5th all-around title at gymnastics worlds