(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Varsity Club returns on September 26, and we are looking for senior scholar/athletes who not only take in part in athletics, but also succeed in the classroom and in the community.

The best of the best will be featured on the Varsity Club each Wednesday night at 6 p.m. as well as Thursdays on the Morning Report.

To nominate someone, have a coach, teacher or school administrator send an e-mail to VarsityClub@newscentermaine.com telling us why that person should be chosen.

© NEWS CENTER Maine