PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs and Boston Red Sox jointly announced Tuesday an extension to their affiliation agreement, lengthening the two organizations' partnership in existence since 2003 to nearly two decades.

The two-year contract runs through the 2022 season.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with the Sea Dogs," said Red Sox VP of Payer Development Ben Crockett. "The Burke Family, Geoff Iacuessa and the Sea Dogs staff provide a wonderful environment for players to grow and develop, while Portland's passionate fan base gives our players a taste of what they will see at Fenway."

The Boston-Portland relationship began in 2003, a year before The Curse was broken, following the Sea Dogs' nine-year affiliation with the Florida Marlins. Since then, Boston has won four World Series titles.

It's tied with the Blue Jays-Fisher Cats, Giants-Flying Squirrels, Rangers-RoughRiders and Yankees-Thunder for the 11th-longest active affiliation among all Double-A Minor League Baseball teams. Only the Tigers-SeaWolves (2001), Athletics-RockHounds (1999), Pirates-Curve (1999), Rays-Biscuits (1999), Astros-Hooks (1991), Mets-Rumble Ponies (1991), Indians-RubberDucks (1989), Orioles-Baysox (1989), White Sox-Barons (1986) and Phillies-Fightin Phils (1967) have longer active affiliations.

Ninety-three Sea Dogs players have advanced to play for the Red Sox through the partnership — 10 were on the 2018 World Series roster, and 24 are currently on Boston's 40-man roster.

"We are excited and proud to extend our relationship with the Boston Red Sox, allowing our incredible fans to continue to see future Red Sox stars right here in Portland," said Sea Dogs Chairman Bill Burke. "We thank the Red Sox for their commitment to the Sea Dogs organization and the city of Portland."

The Sea Dogs open their 2019 season on April 4 at Hadlock Field.