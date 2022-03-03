Sea Dogs spill the beans on new one-game 'rebrand'

In past years, they've been called the Maine Red Snappers and the Maine Whoopie Pies.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs announced on Thursday their new one-game "rebrand" for the 2022 baseball season.

And the name is (drumroll please) the Maine Bean Suppahs!

The team will wear Maine Bean Suppahs jerseys and hats, include bean-themed promotions, and provide plenty of beans for fans to eat for one night, on Aug. 13, the sports organization revealed in a news release.

NEWS CENTER Maine anchors unpacked gift bags of Maine Bean Suppah swag during the early morning news as part of the big announcement.

Bean suppahs are a New England tradition where people usually gathered on Saturday nights to eat at churches and grange halls. The suppah usually includes baked beans with franks — red snappers for Mainers — and brown bread.

"Much like attending a Sea Dogs game, bean suppahs have been an excellent way to bring the community together," Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa said. "We are excited to combine these two great traditions for a fun night at the ballpark where fans can enjoy a bean suppah and our national pastime."

It's time to spill the beans...introducing the Maine Bean Suppahs, presented by @camdennational. https://t.co/Ay4VaAPz8S pic.twitter.com/de2gDs8pkQ — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) March 3, 2022

To celebrate the launch of the Maine Bean Suppahs, the Sea Dogs will be offering take-out bean suppahs Thursday night at Hadlock Field from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for $10. Fans can preorder their meal at seadogs.com and pick it up during that time. The meal will include baked beans, two red snappers, coleslaw, brown bread, whoopie pie, and a beverage.

Tickets for the Maine Bean Suppah game on Aug. 13 and all Sea Dog games are available to buy online at seadog.com or by calling the Sea Dogs at 207-879-9500. Adult tickets cost $11 to $13 while child and senior tickets cost from $8 to $11.

On the special Maine Bean Suppah night in August, an all-you-can-eat bean suppah buffet will be offered an hour before the game and will last through the first hour of the game in the Gifford's Pavilion in right field. The buffet and a game ticket will cost $30.

The Sea Dog organization, an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, announced its 29th season in Portland. Their season opener has been scheduled for Friday, April 8 at Hadlock Field against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.