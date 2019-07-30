DES MOINES, Iowa — Sanford native Rachel Schneider will represent Team USA in early October at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, after a strong finish Sunday in the 5,000-meter at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moinses, Iowa, and a scheduling conflict for the race's winner, a dual U.S. champion.

Schneider, who runs mid and long distance professionally for Under Armour, placed fourth Sunday, missing the top three qualifying spots by 0.46 seconds.

Typically, a fourth-place finish in any selection-style national championship event, such as the U.S. Olympic trials, is considered to be an end-of-road moment. Barring the existence of a "wild card" bye — the reigning world champion or current Diamond League winner auto-qualifies — a miracle or tragedy needs to occur in order for someone's spot to be stripped, forfeited or passed.

Schneider needed a scenario like this, and she got one.

Ranked No. 16 in the world going into Sunday's race, Schneider's 15:06-high personal best from May was and remains the fastest among Americans this year.

Overall, she executed a great race, averaging 73-second 400s, sans the field's slow start and a quick final half-mile. A shift in pace through 950 meters caused her to get boxed in and drop several spots, but at 1,900 meters she burst back to the top five. That's where she'd stay, in the lead pack, up until the final 100 meters when Shelby Houlihan used her iconic kick to capture another 2019 title.

American record-holder in the 5K, Houlihan just 27 hours prior had used the same kick to win the 1,500-meter on Saturday. An incredible double. But unfortunately for her, the worlds meet has both events' finals scheduled within 35 minutes of each other, posing an impossible task to complete.

Houlihan on Monday chose the 1,500, bumping Schneider up in the 5K.

"Ticket punched to Doha!" Schneider wrote in an Instagram post Monday. "After coming down with a crazy cold the week prior to USAs and still fighting with a bit of it through the race, feeling a dose of relief (along with a lot of excitement and gratitude) to make my first World Team."

Looking back, Houlihan's 5K kick perhaps also assisted in securing Schneider's bid, helping knock off Marielle Hall from the lead pack going into the bell lap, leaving four runners in contention. The dreaded fourth-place finish, which some would say is worse than last in these meets, turned into something spectacular.

Finishing between Schneider and Houlihan were University of New Hampshire alumna Elinor Purrier, in third; and four-time collegiate 5K champ Karissa Schweizer, in second. They'll both join Schneider at worlds in Doha.

"This past week has been a huge reminder of the importance of remaining calm in the chaos, focusing on what’s in our control, practicing perspective, maintaining belief and focus, and leaning into the power and positivity of my support system," Schneider wrote.

"It wasn’t a perfect situation, or a perfectly executed race on my end, but a lot of positives and some really valuable lessons to take from it. Huge props to Shelby, Karissa, and Elle on fabulous finishes (& thanks to Shelby for choosing the 1500m at Worlds😅)! Honored to get to be a part of #TeamUSA at this year’s World Championships."

Purrier, a Vermont native, spoke to RunnerSpace after the race.

Sara Hall, who placed sixth overall in the 2016 running of Maine's Beach to Beacon 10K, most recently in 2016, congratulated Schneider Monday morning, writing, "So thrilled for [Schneider] making the [world championship] team in the 5k! One of the hardest workers I know — so well deserved!"

Schneider's alma mater, St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire, echoed in congratulating, tweeting, "Saints Pride continues to run strong (so very strong) with Alum [Schneider]," and posting results.

Schneider said she plans to rest up in her training home of Flagstaff, Arizona, and then get back to work. She thanked her coach Mike Smith, family, friends and sponsors, and also said she's determined to be "the fittest, healthiest and smartest version" of herself at the world championships.

Other Maine natives fared well at the national championships.

Lewiston's Isaiah Harris missed a bid by 0.15 seconds in the 800-meter, finishing fourth like Schneider in 1:46.45. The event's qualifiers were all expected to honor their tickets. Despite the result, Harris showed he's a strong 2020 contender.

Harris got stuck leading nearly half the race, which for an event like the 800 isn't necessarily a good thing — especially when it's carried out at a pedestrian pace until the very end. A blistering 24-second final 200 was just fast enough to put into jeopardy Harris' likelihood of overcoming a major shift in pace.

Hours after the final Sunday, Harris tweeted two words: "Tokyo 2020."

He later retweeted his agent, Ray Flynn, who noted that Harris' finish was pretty remarkable considering his recent return from a prolonged injury.

Veazie's Riley Masters and North Yarmouth's Ben True placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the men's 5K. Both were in the lead pack at the bell lap.

After the final, Masters tweeted: "Wow! What a race."

Casco's Kate Hall, the reigning national indoor long jump champion, finished 10th. Her third jump from the second flight was her best — 21 feet, 6 inches, or 6.55 meters — but wasn't enough to make the final. She faulted on her second.

She posted an Instagram video on Sunday of her toe foul from the second jump, writing, "There’s not a lot that’s more frustrating than being at your best but it still not being good enough … The truth is I’m always incredibly hard on myself after rough competitions and I know I will be wishing for the upcoming weeks that I could have made some adjustment that would have gotten me a fair jump on the board. Luckily, this is all a learning experience and I’ve never felt more ready to jump REALLY far. I’m not done yet... on to the next one."