Sanford native Rachel Schneider is heading to Tokyo

EUGENE, Ore. — Sanford-born distance runner Rachel Schneider is heading to the 2021 Olympic Games.

Schneider, who now lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, placed third in the women's 5000m race Monday night with a time of 15:29.56. In 2019, she qualified for the World Championships in the same event.

Elise Cranny won Monday's race with a time of 15:27.81, while Karissa Schweizer was second in 15:28.11.

Schneider is also scheduled to compete in the 10,000m on Saturday.

Another runner with Maine ties, Lewiston native Isaiah Harris, competed in the men's 800-meter finals Monday night but failed to place in the top three to book a ticket to Tokyo. He placed 4th with a time of 1:44.58.