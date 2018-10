BELFAST (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Runners competed for the top honors in high school cross country on Saturday in Belfast with new champions crowned.

Class A Boys:

TEAM: Scarborough

Individual: Lisandro Berry-Gaviria (Mt. Ararat)

Class A Girls:

TEAM: Bonny Eagle

Individual: Sofie Matson (Falmouth)

Class B Boys:

TEAM: York

Individual: Alfie Walker

Class B Girls:

TEAM: Ellsworth

Individual: Lila Gaudrault (Cape Elizabeth)

Class C Boys:

TEAM: Maine Coast Waldorf

Individual: Henry Spritz (Waynflete)

Class C Girls:

TEAM: Orono

Individual: Olivia Reynolds (Maine Coast Waldorf)

