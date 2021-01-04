North Carolina Tar Heels basketball coach Roy Williams announces retirement

Williams led the Tar Heels to three national championships in 18 seasons at North Carolina. His 903 career wins are the third-most by any coach in NCAA Division I.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Roy Williams, head men's basketball coach at The University of North Carolina for the past 18 seasons, will announce his retirement Thursday, the university said.

In a press release, UNC officials said Williams will formally announce his retirement at 4 p.m. Thursday. Williams retires after 48 seasons coaching, including 33 as a head coach. He was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2007.

Williams will retire as the second-winningest coach in North Carolina Tar Heels history behind Dean Smith. Williams reached 900 victories in fewer games and seasons than any other coach in NCAA history. His 903 career wins are the third-most in NCAA Division I history and is the only coach in NCAA history to accumulate at least 400 wins at two schools.

In 18 seasons at his alma mater, Williams led the Tar Heels to a 485-163 record. His team reached the Final Four five times, won nine regular season ACC championships and three ACC Tournament championships.

