BOSTON, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER Maine) Fenway Park is a place of memories, but Rob Nesbitt made his first memories there during game one of the American League Divisional Series.

Rob traveled to Boston with Jessica Gagne and Bill Green to report on the game where the Boston Red Sox battled the New York Yankees. Viewers helped by commenting on Rob's social media posts suggesting things like signing Pesky's Pole, standing on the green monster and walking around Jersey Street. It was on Jersey Street that Rob met Big League Brian, who's known for stilt walking.

Rob Nesbitt interviews Big League Brian.

"Definitely go out to Jersey Street before the game. Enjoy the music and entertainment, but especially the stilt guy," said Brian with a shameless plug.

Food is a big topic of discussion at Fenway Park and no there's no one better to suggest what to eat than Bill Green. He saw his first Red Sox game at Fenway in 1960.

"Biggest recommendation? What do I have to do now that I'm at Fenway Park?" asked Rob. "One word, sausage bomb," said Bill.

Plenty to experience outside of the park, but it's inside where the real magic happens. The Red Sox were impressive from the beginning, with a homerun from J.D. Martinez to make it 3-0 in the first. It was easy to get involved in the excitement for Rob who cheered from the stands with players just feet away.

Rob Nesbitt went to Fenway Park for the first time to watch the Red Sox beat the Yankees in game one of the ALDS playoffs.

Game one was thrilling right up until the end when the Red Sox beat out the Yankees 5-4.

It was Mark Wendell, from Springvale, who put it best when it came to giving Rob advice for what to expect from his first Red Sox experience.

"Just take it all in," said Wendell. "It's a fun experience."

