PORTLAND, Maine — Riverside Golf Course will be open for golf starting May 5 to walking only. The Golf Course will be following the coronavirus restrictions and guidelines outlined by the State of Maine and the City of Portland.

Restrictions are as follows:

Tee time intervals will be every 15 minutes for both courses.

The South Course will now be using tee times.

No walk-ins will be allowed at either course during this time to eliminate congregating at the course.

Tee time bookings will open online starting Friday, May 1 with the first day to book being Tuesday, May 5.

“We are excited to open, however, we want to stress the importance of safety for our staff and customers,” said Ryan Scott, Golf Course Manager. “In order to remain open, everyone must continue social distancing, and wear cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing measures are hard to maintain. To ensure the safety of customers, staff will follow CDC and state protocols by wearing face coverings when interacting with customers, wearing gloves, and following the social distancing recommendation of six feet.”

