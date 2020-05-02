BOSTON — The Boston Red Socks are trading Mookie Betts and starter David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan said in a tweet that a deal had been reached, while Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed a third team was involved.

According to NECN, both insiders said the Sox would send "significant" cash to the Dodgers to offset some of the $96 million still owed to Price over the next three years.

Betts and Price both greatly contributed to Boston's run to the 2018 World Series title.

The deal is reportedly pending medical reviews.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

