Red Sox release 2020 schedule

The MLB announced shortened 60-game schedule for all teams Monday due to COVID-19

BOSTON — It's time to play ball.

The Red Sox released its 2020 scheduled Monday, with 60 scheduled games instead of the normal 162 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Red Sox will open up their new season with a three-game series versus the Baltimore Orioles beginning July 24 at Fenway Park.

The Sox were no stranger to COVID-19.

According to ESPN, on June 24, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said one player on their 40-man roster was tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting his hometown.