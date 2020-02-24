FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox have placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list. The move further puts in doubt whether the former AL MVP will play again.

The Red Sox made the roster move while claiming right-hander Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

The 36-year-old Pedroia has played just nine games over the last two seasons. The four-time All-Star has spent the time trying to recover from an injury he sustained when Manny Machado slid spikes-high into his left knee in May 2017.

Pedroia has two years and $25 million remaining on his contract.

RELATED: The Laser Show is a no show for the start of spring training

RELATED: Even after two lost seasons, there's still no quit in Pedroia

RELATED: Pedroia tries again to make bum knee bend to his will through surgery