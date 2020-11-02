BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that they have officially promoted Ron Roenicke to interim manager. The announcement comes just a day before the team holds its first workout for pitchers and catchers.

Roenicke managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2015. He had served as former Red Sox Manager Alex Cora's bench coach since 2018.

The Red Sox traded pitcher David Price and outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, getting outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs and catcher/infielder Connor Wong in return.

