FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will start the season on the injured list.

Manager Ron Roenicke says Sale will be placed on the 15-day injured list and will remain in Fort Myers, Florida, for extended spring training when the team breaks camp.

Sale reported to camp with pneumonia and is behind schedule. Roenicke emphasized this trip to the injured list is not related to Sale’s elbow.

Sale went 6-11 last season with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts, the fewest in his career for a full season since 2012.

The Red Sox open the season in Toronto on March 26, and a healthy Sale likely would have been the Sox' starter. Now Boston fans will wait for Roenicke to announce who it will get the ball on opening day.

RELATED: Red Sox baseball returns today...but it feels weird

RELATED: David Ortiz selling baseball mementos, household items

RELATED: Red Sox hope to reap what Bloom has sown

RELATED: Red Sox put former AL MVP Pedroia on 60-day injured list

RELATED: 'Los Angeles, it’s showtime!' Mookie Betts tweets thank you, goodbye to Red Sox fans

RELATED: Red Sox promote Ron Roenicke to interim manager