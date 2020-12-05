BOSTON — The Red Sox Foundation has created the Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund people experiencing food insecurity in New England and Southwest Florida as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund is being seeded with $300,000 by the Foundation, with additional support from Red Sox players and coaches, ownership, and other organizations. Applicants who demonstrate financial hardship will be eligible to receive a $250 grocery vendor gift card, the foundation announced Monday.

“We looked at so many issues facing families as a result of this pandemic to determine how we could best help,” said Red Sox Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser. “We found food insecurity to be the most pervasive in the communities where we operate and are hopeful this fund will help relieve some degree of worry and anxiety for families who are experiencing hardship during this unprecedented time.”

Those who need assistance may apply here.

Anyone who would like to help contribute to the fund through a philanthropic donation can click here.

Last week, Fenway Park and the Boston Red Socks showed appreciation to nurses during National Nurses Day by mowing a message in the grass.

