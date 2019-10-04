BOSTON — Opening Day is always a celebratory day at Fenway Park, but it's even more special when the Sox are returning home after a Championship season. That's why a lot of people, including Mainers, chose to spend their Tuesday at Fenway Park, some to spend time with family, others to celebrate special moments and others just to be a part of another season.

The day started with a ceremony celebrating Boston's 2018 World Series win. World Series Rings designed by Jostens were handed out. Each ring includes 21 custom cut rubies that make up the Boston "B" surrounded by 22 custom cut sapphires.

A few other champions also showed up on the field for the presentation. Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman were a few of the members of last year's Super Bowl winning Patriots team who came out for the Opener. Gronk, Edelman and Stephon Gilmore threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

That was the happy moment of the day, unfortunately it was downhill from there. Boston lost to Toronto 7-5 and drops to 3-9 on the season. Chris Sale gave up seven hits and five runs in four innings of work.





