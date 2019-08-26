SAN DIEGO — Sometimes you get played and it's mean. Other times, it's hilarious.

Apparently, "rickrolling" is still a thing in California because that's exactly what happened to Red Sox fans on Sunday.

In between innings, the scoreboard invited fans to sing along with the Boston Red Sox favorite, "Sweet Caroline". But right when the song's name is to be sung, Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," started playing.

This is a prank called "rickrolling". It's when you expect to hear or see one song or video, and instead someone plays Astley's song.

Why is it funny? No one really knows. But it sure got a good laugh from Padre and Sox fans alike in San Diego.