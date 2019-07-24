PORTLAND, Maine — Boston sports fans bustled around Hadlock Field in Portland Tuesday evening, excited to see another piece of hardware they can call their own.

On July 23, the Commissioner's Trophy from the 2018 World Series made a trip to Maine's biggest city, so anyone interested could wait in line to snap a picture with it.

Dale Benard is from Chicopee, Massachusetts. She was in town camping with a group of joyfully rambunctious friends and was lucky enough to have tickets Tuesday night.

"We heard (the trophy) was going to be here tonight, so we got all excited. We wanted to make sure we got a picture with it -- all of us together," Benard smiled. "We were planning on coming here anyways, but this was a bonus."

The glimmering trophy has special ties to Portland. When the Red Sox beat the Dodgers last fall, a handful of former Sea Dogs players were on the team -- including Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi.

Benard said she stayed up all night to watch each game last season and never missed a bout.

"I've always loved the Red Sox. I used to watch the games with my father."

Kyle Caron of Portland is checking Tuesday night's visit off of his bucket list.

"I saw the Stanley Cup trophy a couple of months back, so now seeing both of them -- it’s so cool. I need to see the Patriots one now."

The spectacular piece of hardware features 30 gold flags to represent each major league baseball team.

In November, the trophy was actually dented when an overly excited fan hit it (and manager Alex Cora) with a beer can during the Red Sox parade. The Boston Herald reported that the damage, however, was minor and officials said it would be fixed "right away".

Repaired or not -- fans clearly didn't care Tuesday night. They were simply starstruck by a legendary piece of history, so close to their fingertips.

Caron really only needed to use two words to describe the experience.

"It's awesome."