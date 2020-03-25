BOSTON, Massachusetts — The coronavirus has made its way to the Red Sox, according to NESN.

On Tuesday, Boston announced a minor league player tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and Providence Journal’s Bill Koch. “… It is more likely that he contracted COVID-19 after he left Fort Myers,” the Red Sox said in a statement, per Speier.

“Following the advice of healthcare professionals, the club has instructed all players and staff who came into close contact with the affected player to self-quarantine for a period of two weeks.”

The unidentified minor leaguer left Fenway South on March 15 and tested positive March 23, Speier reported.

The New York Yankees are the only other MLB team to have confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

Earlier this month, an MLB statement said the start of the regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks.

