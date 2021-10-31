Boston Red Sox broadcaster, standout player Jerry Remy dies after cancer battle

Remy was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008 and had sent it into remission several times over the years.

BOSTON — Beloved television broadcaster and former star player for the Boston Red Sox Jerry Remy has died, according to a report.

The 68-year-old died Saturday, a team source told NBC10 Boston. Remembrances for Remy poured in on social media Sunday morning.

Remy had stepped away from the NESN broadcast team midway through this season. His most recent public appearance came on Oct. 5. The longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster made an emotional return to Fenway Park, throwing out the first pitch prior to the American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees.

Remy, a native of Somerset, Massachusetts, played seven seasons for the Sox in a 10-year MLB career.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008 but sent it into remission several times over the years.