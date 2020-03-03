FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has soreness in his throwing elbow and has undergone an MRI.

Manager Ron Roenicke said Sale felt the soreness Monday, one day after throwing batting practice.

Dr. James Andrews will review the MRI. Sale threw about 18 pitches in batting practice Sunday, the first time he faced hitters since Aug,. 13.

He went on the injured list with elbow inflammation last season and finished 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts.

Sale already was slated to start this season on the IL after reporting to camp with pneumonia.

The Red Sox open the season in Toronto on March 26, and a healthy Sale likely would have been the Sox' starter. Now Boston fans will wait for Roenicke to announce who will get the ball on opening day.

