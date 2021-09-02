Red Claws President named NBA G League Executive of the Year

Dajuan Eubanks was named Executive of the Year by fellow G League executives

PORTLAND, Maine — The NBA G League Executive of the Year is Portland Red Claws President, Dajuan Eubanks.

The award is given out each year to recognize the executive of one of the league's most successful teams and is chosen by other league presidents.

“It’s an honor to receive this award, in particular, to be recognized by my peers,” Eubanks said in a statement. “This is truly a team effort. I appreciate everyone’s support, and I look forward to continued success within the Boston Celtics organization.”

“It’s been a pleasure working with Dajuan and his team at the Red Claws,” Boston Celtics Team President Rich Gotham said in the same statement. “We’re proud to see him recognized for leading the team to new heights both on and off the court.”

Dajuan Eubanks has been with the team for 12 years and guided it through its change in ownership when the Red Claws joined the Celtics organization about two years ago.

Since then, he's led the team on and off the court including his 'fueling the front lines' efforts to support local restaurants while also feeding healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Eubanks said it's the Greater Portland community that has stood by the Red Claws and helped drive them forward.

"Being able to see us have success both on and off the court, better than we've ever had before that was leading towards, trending towards one of our best years yet was gratifying overall," he said in a media conference.