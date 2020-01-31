MAINE, USA — A Football Hall of Famer's son is going to be a Black Bear.

Montigo Navari Moss, son of Randy Moss, took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he will be playing football for the University of Maine. He even added "UMaine Commit..." to his Twitter bio.

A wide receiver like his father, the 5'9" recruit previously attended Fork Union (Virginia) Military Academy. He caught 57 passes and had 14 touchdowns as a senior, with 1,274 receiving yards.

Randy Moss played 14 seasons in the NFL, including parts of four seasons with the New England Patriots.

Another son, Thaddeus Moss, played at tight end on the undefeated Louisiana State University team that won the national championship in January. Thaddeus Moss has declared for the 2020 NFL draft.

According to our partners at The Portland Press Herald, UMaine Coach Nick Charlton could not make a comment on Thursday because Montigo Navari Moss has not signed a letter of intent yet.

The next national signing period begins on Wednesday.

RELATED: Nick Bosa says Joey Bosa gave him tips for facing Chiefs in Super Bowl

RELATED: Portland pup to play in 2020 Puppy Bowl