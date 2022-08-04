Rain or no rain, Friday is opening day for the Portland Sea Dogs

Sea Dogs staff members are working on drying up the field for Friday's 6 p.m. opener against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

PORTLAND, Maine — Let's play ball! Friday is opening day for Maine's minor league baseball team, the Portland Sea Dogs.

This season, if fans feel comfortable, they can leave their masks at home. At this time, no vaccination cards are required at the door for those who purchased tickets.

Because of the weather, many fans are wondering if Friday's opener will still happen. The team's president and general manager, Geoff Iacuessa, said the game is on.

As far as the field goes, the infield has been covered with a tarp to keep it dry. Iacuessa said the outfield has excellent drainage. Staff members will be working all afternoon to dry up the field.

Over the past two years, the pandemic limited attendance at Hadlock field. This year, all 7,368 seats can be filled with fans.

"This year, there are no COVID restrictions, so we are happy to be opened up at 100% and open up some of the areas that we were not able to open up last year," Sea Dogs spokesperson Chris Cameron said.

Cameron said the team has been working on some fun and interactive themed days for families to enjoy. The park also has some new amenities.

"We've got a lactation pod or nursing nook for mothers with newborns to nurse throughout the game in a safe, private, and comfortable area," Cameron said.

Jesse Scaglion is the team's director of ticket operations. He encourages fans to get tickets in advance of games. Tickets can be found online or at the stadium throughout the day and before games.

Emma Tiedemann is the director of broadcasting for the team. She said the staff and team members have been preparing for this anticipated season for a while now.

Friday at 6 p.m., the Portland Sea Dogs will play against the New Hamshire Fisher Cats. The teams will play again at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

