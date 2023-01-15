The 45-year-old Brady has never lost to America's team, but it feels like Dallas should have the edge on Monday night.

DALLAS — The latest showdown between Tom Brady and America’s Team comes Monday night in Tampa to wrap Super Wild Card Weekend.

Play the game on paper and the Dallas Cowboys look like the favorites, but it doesn’t always work out that way on the field.

Father Time is undefeated, that’s the one sports debate you can’t have. Tom Brady is still making the rest of us look bad at 45 years old, but it just feels like this is the Dallas Cowboys time, at least against him, and at least this weekend.

For once it doesn’t feel like he’ll be their kryptonite. He’s 7-0 against the Cowboys, but don’t all good things, great things in his case, EVENTUALLY come to an end? He’s laughing at his dominance of Jerry Jones club, but I’m wondering, more than ever, who might have the last laugh late Monday night. Dallas? In all honesty they ‘should’ be the ones putting on postgame smiles.

So what did last week’s dismal effort at Washington really mean? Well not everything, but it did constitute something. It had to be, at the very least, concerning. Give Washington credit, their defense came to play, but Dak Prescott and the offense were disconnected and it was an ugly result for a team with lofty aspirations.

Maybe it was simply one of those everybody ‘gets one’ type games. It happens. Nobody wins them all from start to finish. Just ask Tom Brady.

The 12-5 Cowboys had scored at least 24 points in the previous ten weeks before the regular season finale against the Commanders. The Bucs scored 20 or less in ten of their regular season games. They didn’t have more than a two-game win streak all season. So we know they’ve not been great. They look as human as any Brady-led team ever has.

It just feels like they are there for the getting. Dallas is favored by the numbers, and that seems more than fair. Tampa has problems, and they’ll have to player on another level to edge the Cowboys and be any version of Super Bowl contenders. Now give them their due.

They have championship DNA and understand what happens in January football, but they’re still flawed. Are the Cowboys? Well it seems the simple answer until they prove us otherwise is sadly, yes.

As talk in the media room before the Spurs Alamodome game shifted to Dallas, it seemed like nobody in the room believed. The gist of the conversation was why should we think the Cowboys are gonna get it done this time? That doubt has been hardened by repeated disappointment. In addition to their struggles against TB12, the Cowboys have won just four playoff games since their last Super Bowl in 1995.

Still, it feels like there's hope that this is the Cowboys' opportunity to finally get over on Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr. Will one of the most legendary winners in NFL history let that happen? This is his time of year more than any quarterback ever. But he’s five years away from being 50 years old. Can he really do it the Cowboys again?

However you answer that question, we'll see what Dak and Dallas have to say about it on Monday night.

