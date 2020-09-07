Portland Sea Dogs transform ballpark into golf course

Golfers will be teeing off at 'Hadlinks' Golf Club starting Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs 2020 season may be cancelled, but the team is still set to welcome fans back into the ballpark starting Thursday. The team will transform its park, Hadlock Field, into 'Hadlinks' Golf Club as part of a 4-day golf event.

"This will be a unique opportunity for people to come and create a new memory, or a different memory of what they had in the past," said Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.

The target style course features 9-holes. Golfers will tee off from the sky box area down onto holes set up around the outfield.

Here’s how the golfing will work.

The field will have nine holes with flags cut into it. Around each hole will be a circle painted with a 6-foot diameter. Then each hole will also lie in a larger "green" area that is also marked with spray paint. Golfers will tee off from nine platforms at the Skybox level.

Scoring will be in the cup is a one, in the 6-foot diameter spray-painted circle a two, on the "green" a three, on the field outside the green a four, and in the stands or anywhere else a five. Players will only be permitted to use a 7-iron, 8-iron, 9-iron, or wedges.

Golfers get two shots per hole, a Sea Dogs golf towel, and three Sea Dog logo golf balls to take home. The cost to play is $30, and the weekend is already sold out.

"We're really missing seeing the fans here every game. The excitement on the field, the energy in the crowd. And seeing a lot of the normal faces, as well as well the people that are experiencing Sea Dogs baseball for the first time," said Iacuessa.

The Sea Dogs say social distancing will be in effect, and no more than nine people will be playing at once. There will be a flow setup in the ballpark so people won’t pass each other. Golf balls will be collected and sanitized after each use.