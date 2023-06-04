Thursday is Opening Day for the Portland Sea Dogs

The Sea Dogs are offering new merchandise and new concessions. Sea Dogs Biscuits will be available, too, of course.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs open the 2023 season with a three-game homestand beginning Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox' Double-A affiliate has new owners this year for the first time in its history, but team president Geoff Iacuessa said fans will not notice any major differences.

Chris Cameron, the Sea Dogs' vice president and communications and fan experience representative, said ticket prices at Hadlock Field are the same this year as they were last year.

"The most expensive ticket is $13 for a box seat," he said. "Kids can get in for as little as $9 for general admission tickets, so we try to be very family affordable."

Cameron said Sea Dogs Biscuits are back, and boozy ice cream is new this year. Bissel Brothers was also added to the lineup of local beer offerings.

It’s opening day for the @PortlandSeaDogs! The famous and exclusive Sea Dogs Biscuits are back and @Slugger_SeaDog couldn’t be more excited! #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/A7drW9ECUA — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) April 6, 2023

Ceddanne Rafaella is back on the roster this year.

"One of the top prospects in the Red Sox system and we are super excited to have him," Cameron said. "He wowed fans with his spectacular defense last year. He's definitely a fan favorite and we are excited to have him start the season here in Portland."

Lights are on because WE PLAY BASEBALL TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/ai2rLAqWmo — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) April 6, 2023

Slugger, of course, will be at every home game, wowing the crowds with new and unique routines and games for the ultimate fan experience.