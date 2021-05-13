Portland Sea Dogs say Hadlock Field will be at full capacity starting in June

Tickets will be available for purchase online at seadogs.com and by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

PORTLAND, Maine — In the wake of Gov. Janet Mills' updated COVID-19 guidance for outdoor facilities, which lifts all capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in all public outdoor settings, the Portland Sea Dogs announced Thursday that Hadlock Field will return to full capacity starting with games in June.

Tickets for all Sea Dogs home games this season will go on sale on Wednesday, May 19.

“We have carefully followed the expert guidance of the state throughout the entire pandemic and feel confident with today’s announcement that we will be able to safely host fans in our traditional seating arrangement,” Sea Dogs president and general manager Geoff Iacuessa said in a release Thursday.

Masks will no longer be required when outside watching the game. Masks will still need to be worn for entry into the ballpark and while indoors in the concourse and restrooms, as Maine's indoor mask requirement remains in effect.

With the increased capacity, ticket prices have been reduced to the following, according to the Sea Dogs:

Box seats will be $13 for adults and $12 for kids and seniors

Reserved seats are $12 for adults and $11 for kids and seniors

General Admission tickets will be $11 for adults and $8 for kids and seniors.

The Sea Dogs said group rates are also available. Tickets will be available for purchase online at seadogs.com and by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

While operating at full capacity, fans with tickets from the canceled 2020 season can exchange their tickets for tickets of the same seating level or lower to any 2021 game, based upon availability, according to the Sea Dogs.

Despite the state’s date of May 24 date to increase capacity, the Sea Dogs' final homestand in May, which runs from May 25-30, will remain at a reduced capacity.

The Sea Dogs also said various group areas at Hadlock Field will also return, including picnics. Interested fans can contact the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or tickets@seadogs.com.

The Sea Dogs said they will continue to provide various safety measures throughout the ballpark including increased cleaning procedures in the restrooms, hand sanitizer stations, multiple entry gates, encouraged mobile ticketing, and more.

The Sea Dogs are currently in first place in the Northeast Division of the Double-A Northeast League with a 6-2 record.

Maine's updated COVID-19 guidance comes as the state reached a vaccination milestone on Wednesday, becoming one of just six states in the U.S. to have 70 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the U.S. CDC.