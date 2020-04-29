MAINE, USA — Since the Portland Sea Dogs season is still officially delayed, the organization is now shifting to taking care of the fans who have purchased tickets for the 2020 season.

Fans with tickets for this season may hold on to the hard tickets and exchange them for any game in the 2021 season. In addition, fans who would like a refund may mail their tickets to the Sea Dogs Ticket Office no later than Friday, August 28, 2020.

If you are mailing your tickets, please be sure to include your contact information with the tickets.

Please note the organization must have the hard tickets in order to process any refund or exchange requests. Once permitted to return to the Sea Dogs offices by the city of Portland, the organization will begin processing requests.

If mailing tickets, include your name and telephone number with them and send to:

Portland Sea Dogs

ATTN Refund Request

PO Box 636

Portland, Maine 04104

Despite the increasing likelihood, the Seadogs will not be able to host fans this season but remain committed to paying all full-time and game-day staff for the season.

