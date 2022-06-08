Portland Sea Dogs offer private space for nursing mothers

The team said nobody will be shamed for feeding their babies in the stands or elsewhere in the stadium. The new shed is simply for those who wish to use it.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs announced Tuesday that nursing mothers now have a private space to go during games.

Hadlock Field is the first professional sports venue in Maine to provide a designated private space for nursing mothers, according to a post on the Sea Dogs' official Facebook post.

The team said nobody will be shamed for feeding their babies in the stands or elsewhere in the stadium. The new shed is simply for those who wish to use it. The team said it strives to have a family-friendly park and support every step of parenthood.

"Nursing caregivers are welcome to feed their child wherever they feel comfortable while at the park, but we are happy to be the first to provide a private space other than a bathroom for those that prefer that option," the Sea Dogs said.

The shed has two electrical outlets for those who need to pump, according to the Sea Dogs.

"The space is in a shaded area and has heat for colder months and AC for the summer," the team said in the comment section of Tuesday's Facebook post. "It is our hope to include a TV with a live stream so they won’t miss any of the game."