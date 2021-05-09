Portland Sea Dogs cancel games due to COVID-19 issues

The Sea Dogs have canceled games against the New Hampshire Fischer Cats and Binghamton Rumble Ponies due to cases among the away teams.

A double-header scheduled for Sunday, September 5, between the Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats and three upcoming games against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have been canceled because of COVID-19 cases connected to the Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies.

The Sea Dogs posted on social media on Sunday morning that the day's games were canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing within the Fisher Cats organization. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, the team posted a similar statement related to the Rumble Ponies.

The cancellations leave the Sea Dogs with 10 games remaining.