PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Mariners decided to break up the mid-season grind with some old-time pond hockey. The team practiced outside on the ice at Thompson’s Point on Wednesday and also played a friendly 3-on-3 scrimmage.

The practice went from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and was open for the public to watch free of charge.

"This is the first time, as far as I know, we've had an outdoor practice," Michael Keeley, Mariners media relations and broadcast manager said. "It's a way for the guys to blow off some steam and have some fun"

Mariners head coach Riley Armstrong said the outdoor practice is a way to get the players thinking differently and outside of the box.

"Getting outside having fun, playing outdoor hockey which is what they grew up doing," Armstrong said.

“It’s always fun skating outside whenever you get the chance with this group of guys. It’ll be fun out here playing shinny,” Mariners forward Michael McNicholas said. Turns out “shinny” is slang for pond hockey.

The team was split up into four teams of three and played a mini-tournament. The games went until a team got to 5 goals; there was no goalie, but modified nets with wood planks leaving space for the puck to go in.

Keeley said the championship game ended up getting pretty intense with a 4-4 tie, and the 'black team' ended up winning.

Coach Armstrong said, “To get out here with the cold wind on your face, to be skating around with your buddies like you used to do when you were young. It just kind of brings more life to the party.”

Aaron Twombly/NCM

RELATED: Maine Mariners add more Hart to their lineup

RELATED: Elmer is no fuddy-duddy on the hockey ice

RELATED: Mariners forward helping to fight rare cancer