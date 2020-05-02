KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LIV win today in Kansas City. 

PHOTOS: Chiefs Super Bowl Parade
01 / 08
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cheers with the crowd during a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 to celebrate the City Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
02 / 08
Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
03 / 08
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his wife Tammy wave to the crowd during a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
04 / 08
People gather at the Liberty Memorial as they wait for a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo. to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in NFL's Super Bowl 54 Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
05 / 08
The Kansas City Chiefs victory parade makes its way through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate their victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
06 / 08
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu walks near the crowd during a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
07 / 08
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson hoists the Lombardi Trophy during a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
08 / 08
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Jordan Lucas, left, and running back Damien Williams party with the crowd during a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes chugs, showers Travis Kelce with beer during Chiefs parade

RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade rolls on after earlier car chase

Watch the rally live: 

RELATED: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce discusses emotional meaning of Super Bowl win

RELATED: Trump corrects tweet congratulating Super Bowl champion Chiefs

RELATED: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LIV MVP

RELATED: Chiefs are Super Bowl 54 champions after another big comeback