PGA Championship frost delay ends

Tee times began at 8:50 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The cold weather is not just threatening plants, but also the start of the PGA Championship.

On Thursday morning, frost covering the Oak Hill Country Club resulted in a frost delay. The delay was lifted at 7:35 a.m. and tee times began at 8:50 a.m.

Daybreak's Lauren Hall was live from the golf course and spoke to Doug Evans, the chairman of the Marshall Committee about the frost delay.

"We'll be fine. We'll get through two rounds by the end of the day tomorrow. I'm confident in that," Evans said.

Shaun Micheel is to hit the opening tee shot, an honor afforded the oldest former champion in the field. He won the PGA at Oak Hill in 2003. That was his only PGA Tour win.