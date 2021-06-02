In homage to an iconic regional delicacy, Portland Sea Dogs to become Maine Red Snappers for game in July

This won't be the first time the Sea Dogs have rebranded for a day. In 2019, the team became the Maine Whoopie Pies, which they'll also do again on Aug. 7, 2021.

In celebration of July being National Hot Dog Month, the Portland Sea Dogs announced in a release Wednesday that the team will become the Maine Red Snappers for a game on Saturday, July 24.

The team is set to host the Harrisburg Senators at 6 p.m. that Saturday. The one-day rebrand is presented by Kayem.

The name change pays homage to Maine’s iconic red hot dog. Known for their bright red color and snap from the natural casing, Maine’s red snapper hot dogs are traditionally served in a split-top New England-style hot dog bun. Red hot dogs have been the go-to hot dogs for many Mainers for more than a century.

To celebrate the launch, the team said it is providing 100 red snapper box lunches Wednesday to the staff at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

Additionally, the team will be selling $1 red snappers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, on the front plaza at Hadlock Field, while supplies last. The Sea Dogs said fans can stop by, enjoy lunch, and be one of the first to pick up some Maine Red Snappers merchandise, which is available for sale at the Hadlock Field Souvenir Store and online at seadogs.com.

This will not be the first time the Sea Dogs have rebranded in tribute to a Maine delicacy. In 2019, they became the Maine Whoopie Pies, honoring Maine’s official state treat. The Maine Whoopie Pies, presented by Trademark Federal Credit Union, will make a return to the field in 2021 on Friday, August 27, according to the Sea Dogs.

The Sea Dogs will also take to the field as the Alces de Maine on Thursday, September 9, as part of Minor League Baseball’s Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la Diversión or "Fun Cup.”

Here's how the Sea Dogs described the Red Snapper uniforms in a press release Wednesday:

As part of the night, the team will wear specially designed Red Snapper jerseys and hats. The Maine Red Snappers logo features an outline of the state of Maine in the background, with a red hot dog in a split top New England style bun holding a baseball bat and wearing a Maine trapper hat. This logo will be featured on the hat, which is navy with a red brim. The jerseys will be white with “Red Snappers” spelled across the front. The Red Snapper font features hot dog-shaped lettering with grill marks. The logo will also be featured on the sleeve of the jerseys. The sleeves also feature a red crosshatch pattern which resembles the traditional paper tray in which hot dogs are frequently served. The piping around the neck, buttons, and sleeves features red hot dog links.

According to the Sea Dogs, the game will feature red snapper/hot dog-themed promotions and, of course, there will be plenty of red snappers for fans to enjoy at the game.