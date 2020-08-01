BOSTON — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says in an Instagram post to fans that he still has more to prove following a season that ended with his team failing to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015.

New England's season ended with a 20-13 loss in the wild-card round to the Tennessee Titans.

Brady's current contract ends in March. If he's not re-signed he could become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year career.

