BOSTON, Massachusetts — The streets in Boston were teaming with Patriots fans Tuesday as the Super Bowl champs showed off their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Patriots Parade by pictures Tom Brady looking cool with his son at Patriots Victory Parade in Boston. Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman stands out in the crowd at Pats Parade in Boston. Patriots superstar Gronk gets shirtless during unseasonably warm Pats Parade Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks pleased as punch with his teams sixth Super Bowl win. Patriots Parade Patriots fans all over the world tuned in to watch the parade. An estimated one million fans took to the streets in Boston for the Pats Parade. Patriots players feeling the might of New England behind them.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says it's time to "fire up the duck boats!"

The celebratory parade will begin at the Hynes Convention Center. Check here for road closures and updates.

The parade kicks off at the Hynes Convention Center and end at City Hall for a rally.

City of Boston

The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Atlanta Sunday night in what is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

The Patriots are bringing home their sixth Super Bowl ring to New England on Tuesday and we know Mainers are going to drive south for the parade.

It should be relatively warm, 59 degrees, and partly cloudy in Boston for Tuesday's parade which is far more promising than in years past and sure to draw even bigger crowds.

RELATED: All the records set during Super Bowl 53

RELATED: Patriots, Tom Brady win record-tying sixth Super Bowl