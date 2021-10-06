Patriots to release star CB Stephon Gilmore

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Gilmore confirmed the report in a statement on Twitter, thanking the Patriots organization and fans.
According to Schefter, Gilmore and the Patriots could not agree on a restructured contract. By letting Gilmore go, New England frees up just under $6 million in salary cap space.
Gilmore was part of the Patriots team that beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, and he had a late-game interception that sealed the win.
Many teams are expected to be interested in signing the 31-year-old, who has has yet to play this season due to a quad injury. He had been eligible to come off New England's Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6.