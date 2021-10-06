Patriots to release star CB Stephon Gilmore

Many teams are expected to be interested in signing the 31-year-old, who has has yet to play this season due to a quad injury.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gilmore confirmed the report in a statement on Twitter, thanking the Patriots organization and fans.

According to Schefter, Gilmore and the Patriots could not agree on a restructured contract. By letting Gilmore go, New England frees up just under $6 million in salary cap space.

Patriots were roughly $54,000 under the salary cap, needed to clear cap space and now will find themselves with an additional $5.8 million. Stephon Gilmore was in the last year of his contract, so New England doesn’t owe him any more money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

Gilmore was part of the Patriots team that beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, and he had a late-game interception that sealed the win.