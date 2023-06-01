Patriots pay tribute to Damar Hamlin on home field

While Sunday's game against the Bills is set to take place in Buffalo, Gillette Stadium will extend hope and support for Hamlin all the way from Foxborough.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Ahead of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots made a touching tribute to Damar Hamlin following a severe injury Monday — an outlined "3" in the 30-yard line, Hamlin's jersey number, in the signature Buffalo Bills blue color.

And while Sunday's game is set to take place in Buffalo, Gillette Stadium will extend hope and support for Hamlin all the way from Foxborough as he continues to recover.

Hamlin, 24, a safety for the Bills, suffered a cardiac arrest following a blunt hit to his chest while tackling Cinncinati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday night's game. After the seemingly normal tackle, Hamlin got up on his feet before collapsing to the ground just seconds after. He had to be resuscitated on the field.



Hamlin's agent shed light on some good news Friday, sharing that his breathing tube had been removed and he was able to talk again on his own. Hamlin even FaceTimed his team, sharing his love for them.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

On Sunday, in addition to the Patriots' tribute on their 30-yard line in Foxborough, Bills players will be wearing #3 patches on their jerseys in support of Hamlin.

We'll be wearing a special "3" patch on Sunday for our guy @HamlinIsland.



There will be a number of tributes for Damar Hamlin across the NFL during Week 18: https://t.co/YhD5s9k2jx pic.twitter.com/SlIviqGriI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

All 32 clubs in the NFL have options to support and honor Hamlin on Sunday. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy outlined the options in a Twitter post on Friday.

The Patriots are set to play the Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.



